Ambiently

White Noise to help you concentrate, focus & relax

Ambiently is an app that bring you ambient sounds that helps you to
concentrate on your work or study isolating you from noisy environments or to create relaxing enviroments for your lecture time. Or simply to relax.
Adolfo™
Maker
FEATURES • No In-App purchases or subscriptions • Offline sounds • Create and save your ambient sound mixes • Sync with all your devices • Background audio support • Apple state-of-the-art frameworks. Fully developed with SwiftUI and Combine • And of course, iOS 13 native Dark Mode support SOUNDS Rain, Thunderstorm, Wind, Forest, Water stream, Seaside with relaxing waves, Campfire, Fan, Rumbling Train, Coffee Shop, White Noise from Deep Space, Halloween thriller ambient sound, and Birds.
