Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Adolfo™
Maker
FEATURES • No In-App purchases or subscriptions • Offline sounds • Create and save your ambient sound mixes • Sync with all your devices • Background audio support • Apple state-of-the-art frameworks. Fully developed with SwiftUI and Combine • And of course, iOS 13 native Dark Mode support SOUNDS Rain, Thunderstorm, Wind, Forest, Water stream, Seaside with relaxing waves, Campfire, Fan, Rumbling Train, Coffee Shop, White Noise from Deep Space, Halloween thriller ambient sound, and Birds.
UpvoteShare