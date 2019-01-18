Amber Video

Log InSign up
Video authentication to combat deepfakes

Amber combats malicious AI which will "Photoshop" video and alter evidence. Amber solves this by hashing at record, writing fingerprints to blockchain smart contracts, and tracking provenance through to distribution.

Amber unequivocally proves a video's authenticity -- critical in a polemical world of disinformation and propaganda.

Detecting fake video needs to start with video authenticationRecent developments in artificial intelligence-based image synthesis has endowed machines with the ability to generate photos and videos of the real world and with accuracy that would have appeared impossible only a few years ago.
Hacker NoonShamir Allibhai
How blockchains can and can't be used in authenticating video and countering deepfakesA few years ago it became clear that Photoshop-ing of video, in a way that looks indistinguishable from authentic video, was quickly approaching. When it does, it will have a serious impact on visual evidence and specifically our ability to rely on them for facts and to make judgements.
Hacker NoonShamir Allibhai

Shamir Allibhai
Shamir Allibhai
Hi everyone A few years ago we grew concerned about 'fake news' and its polarizing effect on society. Fake video, unaddressed, will be worse. Imagine fake porn videos created to terrorize women; Presidents supposedly declaring war on a neighboring country; and hearing yourself on an altered recording, making bigoted comments, that was sent to your boss in an attempt to destroy your livelihood. Also imagine actual bigots being able to deny the veracity of a recording because fakes have cast genuine doubt on all recordings. Amber is a stab at the solution to trust video again by cryptographically hashing recordings at source and then tracking its chain of custody through to distribution. Hashes our stored using the Ethereum blockchain as a form of a trustworthy database where any party can independently and transparently verify authenticity of a file they have received. Amber is for multi-stakeholder situations where video recordings could become evidence such as: -protests -accidents -engagements with law enforcement Let us know any feedback and thanks for checking us out.
REV1S
I don’t understand how you will solve the deep fake problem. The people who want to watch them obviously know they’re fake. Moreover, if certain websites implement your technology to prevent deep fakes from being hosted, deep fakes will just be hosted elsewhere.
