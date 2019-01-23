Amazon Scout
Amazon's new cute delivery robot
We’ve been hard at work developing a new, fully-electric delivery system – Amazon Scout – designed to safely get packages to customers using autonomous delivery devices. These devices roll along sidewalks at a walking pace. Starting today, these devices will begin delivering packages to customers in a neighborhood in Snohomish County, Washington.
Gabriel Lewis@gabriel__lewis · 🤔
I wonder how long before I see these on the sidewalks of San Francisco.
