Amazon Scout

Amazon's new cute delivery robot

We’ve been hard at work developing a new, fully-electric delivery system – Amazon Scout – designed to safely get packages to customers using autonomous delivery devices. These devices roll along sidewalks at a walking pace. Starting today, these devices will begin delivering packages to customers in a neighborhood in Snohomish County, Washington.

Amazon has made its own autonomous six-wheeled delivery robotMore companies and startups are trialling self-driving delivery robots as a solution to the "last mile" problem. Amazon is the latest to join the market with a device it calls the Amazon Scout. It's currently being trialed in a single neighborhood.
The Verge
The Prime Challenges for Scout, Amazon's New Delivery RobotNo matter who you ask, the near-future of delivery seems to involve fleets of robots shuffling packages from stores, down sidewalks, and onto doorsteps. Robots will lug grocery bags from market to kitchen; they'll begin to replace humans delivering take-out and dropping off parcels.
WIREDMatt Simon
Amazon has revealed a new autonomous-delivery robot named 'Scout'Amazon on Wednesday announced it had begun testing delivery via an autonomous robot called Amazon Scout. The test is taking place in Washington state's Snohomish County with six Scout devices. It's the latest development in Amazon's efforts to change how it gets packages to customers. Amazon wants customers to meet "Scout."
Business Insider
Amazon is piloting its own delivery robotIt was, of course, just a matter of time before Amazon deployed delivery robots. The company has had a robotics wing for a number of years now, though much of its public-facing side has been focused on warehouse logistics. Today, however, it took the wraps off Scout. The six-wheeled robot looks a f...
TechCrunch

Gabriel Lewis
Gabriel Lewis@gabriel__lewis · 🤔
I wonder how long before I see these on the sidewalks of San Francisco.
