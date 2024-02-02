Products
Amazon Rufus
Amazon Rufus
Generative AI powered conversational shopping experience
Rufus is an expert shopping assistant trained on Amazon’s product catalog and the web to answer customer questions on shopping needs, products, and comparisons, make recommendations based on this context, and facilitate product discovery.
Launched in
Amazon
E-Commerce
Bots
by
Amazon Rufus
About this launch
Amazon Rufus
Generative AI-powered conversational shopping experience
Amazon Rufus by
Amazon Rufus
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Amazon
,
E-Commerce
,
Bots
Featured on February 5th, 2024.
Amazon Rufus
is not rated yet. This is Amazon Rufus's first launch.
