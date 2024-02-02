Products
Amazon Rufus

Amazon Rufus

Generative AI powered conversational shopping experience

Rufus is an expert shopping assistant trained on Amazon’s product catalog and the web to answer customer questions on shopping needs, products, and comparisons, make recommendations based on this context, and facilitate product discovery.
Amazon
E-Commerce
Bots
Amazon Rufus
Amazon Rufus
Amazon RufusGenerative AI-powered conversational shopping experience
Amazon Rufus by
Amazon Rufus
Chris Messina
Chris Messina in Amazon, E-Commerce, Bots. Featured on February 5th, 2024.
Amazon Rufus
is not rated yet. This is Amazon Rufus's first launch.
