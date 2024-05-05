Launches
Amazon Q Developer

Amazon Q Developer

Amazon's answer to Github Copilot

Amazon Q generates code, tests, debugs, and has multistep planning and reasoning capabilities that can transform and implement new code generated from developer requests.
Amazon
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Amazon Rufus
About this launch
Amazon Q Developer by
Amazon Rufus
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Amazon, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Featured on May 6th, 2024.
Amazon Rufus
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 5th, 2024.
