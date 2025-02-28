Launches
Amazon Ocelot
This is a launch from Amazon Rufus
See 2 previous launches
Amazon Ocelot
Amazon's first quantum computing chip
New 'Ocelot' chip uses scalable architecture for reducing error correction by up to 90% and accelerating the development of real-world quantum computing applications.
Amazon Ocelot by
Amazon Rufus
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Amazon
,
Hardware
. Featured on March 1st, 2025.
Amazon Rufus
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 5th, 2024.