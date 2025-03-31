Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Amazon Nova Act
Amazon Nova Act

Amazon Nova Act

Reliable AI for Web Automation
Amazon Nova Act is an AI model enabling agents to control browsers reliably. Build automations via the SDK using atomic commands, Python, & APIs.
Launch tags:
Web AppArtificial IntelligenceSDK

Meet the team

Amazon Nova Act gallery image
Amazon Nova Act gallery image
Amazon Nova Act gallery image
Amazon Nova Act gallery image
Amazon Nova Act gallery image
Amazon Nova Act gallery image
Amazon Nova Act gallery image
About this launch
Amazon Nova Act
Amazon Nova Act
Reliable AI for Web Automation
52
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Amazon Nova Act by
Amazon Nova Act
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Web App, Artificial Intelligence, SDK. Made by
Deniz Birlikci
and
Rick Liu
. Featured on April 1st, 2025.
Amazon Nova Act
is not rated yet. This is Amazon Nova Act's first launch.