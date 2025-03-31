Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Amazon Nova Act
Amazon Nova Act
Reliable AI for Web Automation
Visit
Upvote 52
Amazon Nova Act is an AI model enabling agents to control browsers reliably. Build automations via the SDK using atomic commands, Python, & APIs.
Launch tags:
Web App
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
SDK
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Amazon Nova Act
Reliable AI for Web Automation
Follow
52
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Amazon Nova Act by
Amazon Nova Act
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Web App
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
SDK
. Made by
Deniz Birlikci
and
Rick Liu
. Featured on April 1st, 2025.
Amazon Nova Act
is not rated yet. This is Amazon Nova Act's first launch.