Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Amazon MK30
Ranked #12 for today
Amazon MK30
The new design for Prime Air’s delivery drone
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Amazon's new delivery drone will have increased range, expanded temperature tolerance, and the capability to fly in light rain, enabling customers to choose drone delivery more often.
Launched in
Drones
,
Amazon
by
Amazon MK30
monday dev
Ad
Easily sync bugs and features from GitHub into monday dev
About this launch
Amazon MK30
The new design for Prime Air’s delivery drone
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Amazon MK30 by
Amazon MK30
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Drones
,
Amazon
. Featured on November 12th, 2022.
Amazon MK30
is not rated yet. This is Amazon MK30's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
2
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#239
Report