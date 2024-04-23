Launches
Home
→
Product
→
Amazon Maestro
A new AI playlist generator
Visit
An AI playlist generator that helps you create any playlist you can think of—plus all the ones you can’t. This feature is rolling out in beta to a small number of U.S. customers on all tiers of Amazon Music.
Launched in
Music
Artificial Intelligence
by
Amazon Rufus
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on April 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 5th, 2024.
