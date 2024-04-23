Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
This is the latest launch from Amazon Rufus
See Amazon Rufus’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Amazon Maestro
Amazon Maestro

Amazon Maestro

A new AI playlist generator

Free Options
An AI playlist generator that helps you create any playlist you can think of—plus all the ones you can’t. This feature is rolling out in beta to a small number of U.S. customers on all tiers of Amazon Music.
Launched in
Music
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Amazon Rufus
Pump
Ad
Fastest way to save 60% on AWS for *FREE*
About this launch
Amazon Rufus
Amazon RufusGenerative AI-powered conversational shopping experience
0
reviews
73
followers
Amazon Maestro by
Amazon Rufus
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Music, Artificial Intelligence. Featured on April 24th, 2024.
Amazon Rufus
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 5th, 2024.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-