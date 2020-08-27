Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Amazon Halo
Amazon Halo
Health and wellness band and membership from Amazon
Health and Fitness
Amazon
+ 2
A new health and wellness band from Amazon coupled with a subscription to help you track your overall health
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Amazon debuts Halo smart health subscription service and Halo Band wearable activity tracker - TechCrunch
Amazon has introduced an entirely new membership program called Halo today that aims to provide comprehensive personal health and wellness monitoring and advice. The Halo service, which is opening to early access by special request today, includes both the service and a new Amazon Halo Band wristwo...
Amazon announces Halo, a fitness band and app that scans your body and voice
Amazon is creating an entirely new fitness band and health service, called Halo. The Halo Band is a simple gadget with no display, but the Halo app is more interesting. It can use your camera to create a 3D scan of your body and calculate your body fat.
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Community @producthunt. Chef.
Interesting that they went with a hardware and subscription based model but it does seem to be pretty intuitive
Upvote (1)
Share
1h
Send