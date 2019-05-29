Amazon Echo Show 5

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.
Amazon unveils the $90 Echo Show 5Amazon says that the Echo Show 5 is meant for the bedside or desk, which explains its compact form factor. I also can't help but notice its resemblance to Google's Nest Hub (formerly known as Home Hub) -- it has a similar curved and rounded aesthetic, and the black and white colors are similar too.
Engadget
Amazon just launched a $90, 5.5-inch Echo ShowAmazon just announced a 5.5-inch Echo Show model with a $90 price tag, and I'd be remiss if I didn't mention right out of the gate how much the thing looks like that new Google Assistant-sporting Smart Clock. These things happen, of course. Call it convergent evolution if you will - as a matter of ...
TechCrunch
