Amazon Echo Buds
Amazon Echo Buds
Wireless earbuds with Alexa and Bose active noise reduction
Music
Amazon
+ 2
From Amazon: Everything you love about Alexa, now in true wireless earbuds. Enjoy premium sound, limit background noise with Bose Active Noise Reduction, get up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge, and hands-free access to Alexa.
5 minutes ago
Hands on: Hands on: Amazon Echo Buds review
Update: Our hands-on Amazon Echo Buds review has been updated to reflect that fact that the earbuds are now on sale for $129.99 in the US and coming soon to the UK for £119.99. Going from niche to mainstream in just a few short years, true-wireless earbuds have become a must-have for the on-the-go music fan.
Amazon's Echo Buds sound good and are great at noise reduction
Amazon is taking Alexa's show on the road with its new Echo Buds, truly wireless headphones that pair with a connected smartphone and promise to offer the full Alexa experience. They're comfortable, and offer Bose-powered noise reduction, and at $129.99, they're priced to move.
