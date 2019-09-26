Log InSign up
Amazon Echo Buds

Wireless earbuds with Alexa and Bose active noise reduction

From Amazon: Everything you love about Alexa, now in true wireless earbuds. Enjoy premium sound, limit background noise with Bose Active Noise Reduction, get up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge, and hands-free access to Alexa.
Hands on: Hands on: Amazon Echo Buds reviewUpdate: Our hands-on Amazon Echo Buds review has been updated to reflect that fact that the earbuds are now on sale for $129.99 in the US and coming soon to the UK for £119.99. Going from niche to mainstream in just a few short years, true-wireless earbuds have become a must-have for the on-the-go music fan.
Amazon's Echo Buds sound good and are great at noise reductionAmazon is taking Alexa's show on the road with its new Echo Buds, truly wireless headphones that pair with a connected smartphone and promise to offer the full Alexa experience. They're comfortable, and offer Bose-powered noise reduction, and at $129.99, they're priced to move.
