This is a launch from Amazon Rufus
Amazon Buy for Me

Amazon Buy for Me

AI Agent that shops in other sites
Amazon Buy for Me uses an AI agent within the Amazon app to purchase items for you directly from other brand websites when Amazon doesn't stock them.
Amazon Rufus
Amazon Rufus
Generative AI-powered conversational shopping experience
Featured on April 6th, 2025.
It first launched on February 5th, 2024.