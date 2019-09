Amazfit announces GTS and Stratos 3 smartwatches with 14-day battery life, teases curved X model The name "Huami" may not be familiar to most of you, but you'll definitely recognize one of its products: the Mi Band. The company has partnered with Xiaomi on wearables for several years and its Amazfit lineup is to smartwatches what the Mi Band is to activity trackers: very affordable, powerful, excellent for the money.