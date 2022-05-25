Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Amato
Ranked #12 for today
Amato
Stay in touch with your loved ones
Visit
Upvote 7
Click to get 50% OFF on the first year
•
Free Options
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Amato is a simple app that helps you stay in touch with your loved ones
. Add people most important to you, set reminders, and never forget to call or visit them.
Launched in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Family
by
Amato - Relationship Tracker
About this launch
Amato by
Amato - Relationship Tracker
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Family
. Made by
Anika Seibezeder
. Featured on May 31st, 2022.
Amato - Relationship Tracker
is not rated yet0. This is Amato - Relationship Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
4
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#20
Report