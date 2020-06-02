AmaLinks Pro
All-in-one WordPress plugin for Amazon affiliates
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Matthew Allen
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! I started AmaLinks Pro nearly 2 years ago. You can say I was 'scratching my own itch." You see - there was not a good WordPress plugin available that included all of the functionality that I wanted - so I teamed up with a world-class WordPress coder and we built out the best damn Amazon affiliate WordPress plugin that ever existed! Our primary goal and intent with AmaLinks Pro is to make Amazon link insertion extremely easy and seamless from within the WordPress editor. We believe we have accomplished that goal - after many months of tweaking the plugin based on real user feedback. I created a special discount code just for Product Hunters - so you all can try out AmaLinks Pro for a ridiculously low rate. The discount code will remain active for 7 days from the time of this 'launch' on Product Hunt. You can access it here - https://amalinkspro.com/product-... AmaLinks Pro connects to the Amazon API to pull in real-time product data. The plugin walks you through the link building process with a super-simple, wizard-like user interface. Even the newest of WordPress newbies can easily use AmaLinks Pro to insert Amazon affiliate links! One small problem for Amazon Associate newbies though... they don't have access to the API until after they make a few affiliate sales. Not to worry - AmaLinks Pro has non-API functionality as well! So, even if you don't have access to the Amazon API yet - you can use AmaLinks Pro to create high-converting Amazon link types so you can get those initial sales faster! We love everything about AmaLinks Pro - but what we are especially proud of is our Table Builder add-on. We believe we have created the easiest-to-use and best overall product comparison table builder, for Amazon products, that exists for WordPress users. You can easily build tables within minutes and tweak the settings to make them look and act however you want! With just a few clicks - your tables are 100% mobile responsive - which was not an easy feat to accomplish. We're excited to share AmaLinks Pro with the Product Hunt community. I hope you enjoy what we have to offer. Again - access the limited-time discount just for Product Hunters here - https://amalinkspro.com/product-... Feel free to ask any questions and myself or someone from our team will answer as soon as we can.
UpvoteShare
Hey Matt, AMALinksPro has done a great job becoming the right solution for a lot of Amazon Affiliate Site owners. Creating great looking fully compliant Amazon Affiliate sites is easier with AMALinksPro. Question for you is with the rise of so many page builders like Elementor, Beaver etc do you get into any issues with people also using them?
UpvoteShare
Maker
@jon_gillham Most of the plugin page builders like Elementor, Thrive and more do not work directly with our plugin as they have functionality built in to prevent regular WordPress functions form working properly. That said our plugin content works great within most page builders! https://amalinkspro.com/build-st... - Here is a great example of our plugin working alongside the Elementor page builder plugin. https://amalinkspro.com/stunning... - Here is some more information about using AmaLinks Pro - the best Amazon Affiliate WordPress plugin alongside of popular page builders.
UpvoteShare