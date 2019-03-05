Log InSign up
AM-RB 003

Aston Martin's new hypercar

Project 003 now named AM-RB 003 is the latest hypercar coming from Aston Martin.
Following 2 previous models, this concept car, featuring a hybrid turbo V6 engine, lets you use your smartphone as the car display
Aston Martin's new hypercar makes you use your smartphone as the displaySupercars and hypercars are all about speed, and one of the tried and true ways to generate speed is to cut out as much weight as possible. This is a huge focus of Aston Martin's new AM-RB 003 hypercar - so much so that the company isn't even including a dashboard touchscreen.
Alexandre Mouriec
If James Bond was driving this Aston Martin hypercar today, he will use his smartphone for directions 👌 Yes, with the new AM-RB 003, your smartphone is your car display. Every part of the car is thought to weight less. For example, the center console is 3D printed to save weight.
