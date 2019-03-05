Project 003 now named AM-RB 003 is the latest hypercar coming from Aston Martin.
Following 2 previous models, this concept car, featuring a hybrid turbo V6 engine, lets you use your smartphone as the car display
Alexandre Mouriech
If James Bond was driving this Aston Martin hypercar today, he will use his smartphone for directions 👌 Yes, with the new AM-RB 003, your smartphone is your car display. Every part of the car is thought to weight less. For example, the center console is 3D printed to save weight.
