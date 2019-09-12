altmails 2.0
Stop giving out your email address online.
Kesara
Hi Everyone! 👋👋 I'm Kesara from Devro LABS. Finally, altmails 2.0 is here. altmails is all about keeping you away from spammers and advertisers. While there are lots of disposable temporary email services available, we build altmails on top of them. We build it with a very unique approach. altmails is not just a disposable email service it's also a proxy email service. We use a proxy to hide our identity, simple as that you can use altmails to hide your email identity. It's another email address which links to your mailbox and you can remove it anytime unlike your real one. Now you can reply from your @altmails email address. Thank you for checking out AltMails! 🙏🙏
Nice. If you want more control over how long an address exists, uou can also do this yourself using https://www.producthunt.com/post...
