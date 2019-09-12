Log InSign up
altmails 2.0

Stop giving out your email address online.

Use our disposable temporary email addresses when signing up on websites to protect your identity and prevent your personal email address from being sold or spammed.
Tempory Disposable Email AddressesDevro LABS recently developed a service call AltMails. AltMails is all about keeping you away from spammers and advertisers. While there are lots of disposable temporary email services available, we build AltMails on top of them. We build it with a very unique approach.
Hi Everyone! 👋👋 I'm Kesara from Devro LABS. Finally, altmails 2.0 is here. altmails is all about keeping you away from spammers and advertisers. While there are lots of disposable temporary email services available, we build altmails on top of them. We build it with a very unique approach. altmails is not just a disposable email service it's also a proxy email service. We use a proxy to hide our identity, simple as that you can use altmails to hide your email identity. It's another email address which links to your mailbox and you can remove it anytime unlike your real one. Now you can reply from your @altmails email address. Thank you for checking out AltMails! 🙏🙏
@kyler_walden Thanks : )
@mc060400013_imran_khan thanks 💚
Nice. If you want more control over how long an address exists, uou can also do this yourself using https://www.producthunt.com/post...
