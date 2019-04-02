By using AltMails email addresses, you will never have to give out your personal email ever again. Instead, you can use our email addresses for every service you sign up with, making it really hard for companies and advertisers to track you online.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
KesaraMakerHiring@kesara · Founder, Devro LABS
Hi Everyone! 👋👋 I'm Kesara from Devro LABS. We have created another best solution for your online privacy. AltMails is all about keeping you away from spammers and advertisers. While there are lots of disposable temporary email services available, we build AltMails on top of them. We build it with a very unique approach. AltMails is not just a disposable email service it's also a proxy email service. We use a proxy to hide our identity, simple as that you can use AltMails to hide your identity. It's another email address which links to your mailbox and you can remove it anytime unlike your real one. AltMails is featured on Makers Festival 2019 under Life Hacks category. We hope you will share your love their also. https://www.producthunt.com/make... Thank you for checking out AltMails! 🙏🙏
Upvote (4)Share·
Saegis Batch4@saegis_batch4
@kesara good work : )
Upvote (1)Share·
Kyler Walden@kyler_walden
amazing design 🎊
Upvote Share·