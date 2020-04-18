Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Shaan Puri
Hunter
I gotta say, the backstory of this has been pretty dope to watch unfold. your speed from idea --> reality is impressive. Also, building in public by sharing video updates each week, and keeping us posted on the ups/downs (eg. running into app store policy problems) was great. OK so how are you going to get your first 10 customers??
Unsurprised to see this Founder get something out so quickly, especially with this potential. I'll definitely be watching closely.
Maker
My Mum nagged me into building tech that saves churches during covid-19 Few weeks ago, my mum, as usual, was annoying me. Reminding me for the 100th time to bring cash to church for donations. I mean WHO carries CASH nowadays ?! I tweeted about this and it was picked up by the ceo of Bebo; @shaanvp I made a public statement saying I'd build it in 3 months. 4 weeks in and we're excited launch TODAY 🚀 Donations are the life and blood of churches. Currently, churches can't get donations due to social distancing. Altar; an app that allows you to give to your local church. We help churches automate Gift-Aid (Government Scheme in the UK that gives churches 25% more) If you would like to hear a more in depth version of my story then please contact me via lotts@myaltar.io Potential Futures Features: ✨I always find it weird that when you donate to a church you never know where the money actually goes towards ??? - I think a way for users to see how the church is using your donations. (e.g 12% Building UpKeep, 8% Bills etc) ✨ Essentially become the Calm for Christianity (big statement...I know)
This is a fantastic app, I have struggled in the past forgetting my purse at home. For me giving my 10% tithes and my offering is so important. This app has made the process X10 easier.
Such a great idea with an awesome founder behind it!