Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Alta
See Alta’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Alta 2.0
Alta 2.0
Your Powerful Writing Buddy
Visit
Upvote 6
30% off on all plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐚 is an AI writing tool designed for ease of use, combining a user-friendly interface with a community-driven approach. It offers a more human, personalized writing experience, making content creation smoother and more intuitive.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Alta
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Alta
Your Powerful Writing Buddy
1
review
429
followers
Follow for updates
Alta 2.0 by
Alta
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jawad Tijani
. Featured on November 5th, 2024.
Alta
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 2nd, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report