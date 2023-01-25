Products
Home
→
Product
→
Alt Sprints
Ranked #4 for today
Alt Sprints
Idea to MVP in 2 weeks
Visit
Upvote 54
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Alt Sprints works in intense 2-week sprints that help you get from idea to MVP at speeds that would leave the rest of the world blinking.
Launched in
Productivity
,
No-Code
by
Alt Sprints
About this launch
Alt Sprints
Idea to MVP in 2 Weeks
0
reviews
58
followers
Follow for updates
Alt Sprints by
Alt Sprints
was hunted by
Ali Haider
in
Productivity
,
No-Code
. Made by
Yetunde Lopez
,
Umair Abdullah
,
Ahsan Asghar
,
Ali Haider
and
Ahsan Sohail
. Featured on January 26th, 2023.
Alt Sprints
is not rated yet. This is Alt Sprints's first launch.
Upvotes
54
Comments
24
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#76
Report