Alt Pass
Ranked #18 for today
Alt Pass
A future without OTPs, sign up with WhatsApp
A product to ensure quick and secure sign-in for your users via WhatsApp without the need for an OTP. Just like Sign in with Google, users can now Sign in with Whatsapp in just 4 clicks, reducing your CAC and increasing the conversion rate.
Launched in
Messaging
,
User Experience
,
No-Code
by
Alt Pass - A future without OTPs
About this launch
Alt Pass - A future without OTPs
Sign up users with WhatsApp
1
review
34
followers
Follow for updates
Alt Pass by
Alt Pass - A future without OTPs
was hunted by
Sara Intikhab
in
Messaging
,
User Experience
,
No-Code
. Made by
Abduallah Mustafa
,
Ali Haider
,
Zain Zaman
and
Sara Intikhab
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
Alt Pass - A future without OTPs
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Alt Pass - A future without OTPs's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
6
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#77
