This is the latest launch from Alphy
See Alphy’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Alphy
Alphy
Create customizable search engines on audiovisual content
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Alphy is your AI-assistant to search, learn, and interact with audiovisual content. Search multiple audio files like searching on Google, read the summaries of videos and discussion like a Substack post, and ask further questions like ChatGPT.
Launched in
Education
Search
Audio
by
Alphy
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Alphy
Transcribe, summarize, and question audiovisual content
1
review
29
followers
Follow for updates
Alphy by
Alphy
was hunted by
tahin.eth
in
Education
,
Search
,
Audio
. Made by
tahin.eth
,
Mustafa Çağrı Durgut
and
Egemen Göl
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
Alphy
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on April 9th, 2023.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
