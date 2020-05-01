AlphaStocks

Discussion
Robin Luo
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Robin, a developer and DIY stock investor who misses out on the hot stocks until it's too late I built this product in order to identify potential opportunities in stocks using data driven algorithms. It is an Android app that provides unbiased stock recommender powered by data processing. Given that major hedge funds have the budget to build complex models to invest, I wanted to build something for the retail investors to find unseen opportunities. Currently bootstrapping it, so I didn't have the budget to include TSX analysis or an iOS version. Let me know what you think of the app and any improvements that would make the experience better!
