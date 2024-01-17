Products
Home
→
Product
→
AlphaGeometry from Google DeepMind
AlphaGeometry from Google DeepMind
An Olympiad-level AI system for geometry
An AI system that solves Olympiad geometry problems at a level approaching a human gold-medalist. 📐
It was trained solely on synthetic data and marks a breakthrough for AI in mathematical reasoning.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Tech
by
AlphaGeometry
About this launch
0
reviews
64
followers
AlphaGeometry from Google DeepMind by
AlphaGeometry
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
,
Tech
. Made by
Thang Luong
. Featured on January 19th, 2024.
AlphaGeometry
is not rated yet. This is AlphaGeometry's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
13
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#153
