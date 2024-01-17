Products
AlphaGeometry from Google DeepMind

An Olympiad-level AI system for geometry

Free
Embed
An AI system that solves Olympiad geometry problems at a level approaching a human gold-medalist. 📐

It was trained solely on synthetic data and marks a breakthrough for AI in mathematical reasoning.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Tech
 by
AlphaGeometry
About this launch
AlphaGeometryAn Olympiad-level AI system for geometry
AlphaGeometry from Google DeepMind by
AlphaGeometry
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Artificial Intelligence, GitHub, Tech. Made by
Thang Luong
. Featured on January 19th, 2024.
AlphaGeometry
is not rated yet. This is AlphaGeometry's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
13
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#153