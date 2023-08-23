Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Alphabet Sorcery
Alphabet Sorcery
A challenging word game. With online multiplayer!
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Alphabet Sorcey is a challenging word game. This game challenges players to improve their creativity and vocabulary by creating words from the letters provided. In multiplayer mode players can compete against each other.
Launched in
Free Games
Word Games
Games
by
Alphabet Sorcery
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Alphabet Sorcery
A challenging word game. With online multiplayer!
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Alphabet Sorcery by
Alphabet Sorcery
was hunted by
Dani
in
Free Games
,
Word Games
,
Games
. Made by
Dani
. Featured on August 24th, 2023.
Alphabet Sorcery
is not rated yet. This is Alphabet Sorcery's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report