Alphabet Sorcery

A challenging word game. With online multiplayer!

Alphabet Sorcey is a challenging word game. This game challenges players to improve their creativity and vocabulary by creating words from the letters provided. In multiplayer mode players can compete against each other.
Launched in
Free Games
Word Games
Games
 by
About this launch
Alphabet Sorcery by
was hunted by
Dani
in Free Games, Word Games, Games. Made by
Dani
. Featured on August 24th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Alphabet Sorcery's first launch.
