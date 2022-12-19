Products
Ranked #11 for today
Alpha
Get smarter about crypto, from your new tab.
Alpha is a chrome extension that shows you hand-curated crypto news, every time you open a new tab. It also lets you keep track of top Coins / NFTs and watchlist favorites.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Newsletters
,
Crypto
by
Alpha
About this launch
Alpha
Get smarter about crypto, from your new tab.
Alpha by
Alpha
was hunted by
Yash Bhardwaj
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Newsletters
,
Crypto
. Made by
Yash Bhardwaj
,
faizan husain
,
Raunak Hajela
,
Rakshit Baveja
,
Gurkirat Singh
,
Manjunath G
and
Ishaan Parmar
. Featured on December 19th, 2022.
Alpha
is not rated yet. This is Alpha's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#12
