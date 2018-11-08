Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Alpha

Alpha

Invest in the 20 most trusted cryptos on the market today

get it

Alpha - by HeyPiggybank is a brand new product designed and developed by the traders and technologists at HeyPiggybank. After developing a top-100 crypto index and launching to the public in Jan 2018, the team have been at work on a second product based on a new trust index of cryptocurrencies for longer term investment.

Around the web
Introducing Alpha. Where trust comes first. - Alpha Reserve - MediumSay hello to Alpha 👋 We are thrilled to announce a new premium investment offering called Alpha, from the makers of HeyPiggybank. After listening to our valued customers and observing market...
MediumAlpha Reserve

Reviews

Robert Austin
Piggybank
Brian Keayes
 
Helpful
  • Brian Keayes
    Brian KeayesDesign at æ
    Pros: 

    A trusted selection of crypto that is ranked by more than just market cap

    Cons: 

    only in Europe

    The mechanism behind the trust index is interesting. Not just market cap, but based on the team behind it and the actual impact of the project.

    Brian Keayes has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Brian Keayes
Brian Keayes
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Curious how this compares to Bitwise and other similar offerings.
Upvote ·