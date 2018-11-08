Alpha - by HeyPiggybank is a brand new product designed and developed by the traders and technologists at HeyPiggybank. After developing a top-100 crypto index and launching to the public in Jan 2018, the team have been at work on a second product based on a new trust index of cryptocurrencies for longer term investment.
Around the web
Reviews
- Pros:
A trusted selection of crypto that is ranked by more than just market capCons:
only in Europe
The mechanism behind the trust index is interesting. Not just market cap, but based on the team behind it and the actual impact of the project.Brian Keayes has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
💥
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Curious how this compares to Bitwise and other similar offerings.
Upvote Share·