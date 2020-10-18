Alpenglow
I've always been into Sunrises and Sunsets and am always frustrated when I catch the last glimmer of an amazing Sunrise/Sunset. Alpenglow started off as a very different app over 4 years ago requiring users to submit their own scores of how a Sunrise/Sunset is looking, using them to then alert other users nearby. Since then people with way more understanding of weather and the science behind what makes a great Sunrise/Sunset have created models for forecasting sunrise/sunset quality which Alpenglow uses today. You can view your locations upcoming Sunrise/Sunset forecasts, set reminders, and with Alpenglow Pro enable Forecast Notifications if a particular event is forecast to be above a set threshold. With Version 6 of Alpenglow, I've completely rewritten the app with SwiftUI and added support for iOS 14 Widgets. In the coming weeks, I'll be adding an Apple Watch app with Forecast Complications. Going full circle now that the app has a decent userbase, I am in the process of testing out the ability for users to submit reports validating forecasts which I hope to utilize to increase accuracy over time. Would love to hear any thoughts.
v.keerthi Vikramstudent Productivist
Loved the concept. Wish there was an android version too.
@vicksu There’s a basic version available. I’m also currently testing a new update through the Play Store that adds some of the missing features from the currently available Android app. Hope to have it wrapped up soon. :)
