Daniel Swygart
Maker
Hey guys, Hope everyone is well during these difficult times. After working with our early adoptive users for quite some time, we're now ready to launch our biggest ever feature updates at Alpacr (updates on iOS are now Live). The platform eliminates the dark element of social media, by creating one-player addictiveness without the need for the social approval of Likes, Followers, and Views. Share your journey - Alpacr allows users to easily share and remember all of their travel and adventure experiences. Compete with friends and others - Alpacr's recently launched feature, provides your profile with a world scratch map of locations visited, and the ability to level-up and compete with others on how adventurous you are. Feed and search - Your newsfeed allows you to follow friends, and your favourite influencers as they travel around the world. Use the search feature to discover new incredible places across the world. Meet with others - Alpacr enables users to connect with a rapidly growing global community of travel and adventure enthusiasts, and allows users to meet up with others in their nearby area. Feel free to check out Alpacr, and please let us know what you think :) We have some even BIGGER updates coming out soon!!! Many thanks,
