Almighty
Powerful configurations for macOS
#4 Product of the DayToday
Almighty is a convenient and easy to use macOS menu bar application that exposes powerful configurations for your mac
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Håkon Bogen@hakonbogen · CTO Beining & Bogen
Huge. This replaces alot of smaller single use apps i use daily. Love it!
Upvote (2)Share·
Khoa PhamMaker@onmyway133 · Ohayou
Hi, I'm thrilled to announce my next macOS app. Almighty is a convenient and easy to use macOS menu bar application that exposes powerful configurations for your mac. This simplifies tedious settings, and allows fantastic controls that we can only do through verbose Apple scripts or command lines There are many features, and the list is growing 🌅 Launch at login 👻 Show hidden files in Finder 🖼 Save screenshots to Downloads folder (By default screenshots are saved in Desktop) 🛑 Stop macOS release notification (Stop alert for installing new major release of macOS) 🚫 Stop macOS software update notification 🙈 Minimize all windows (Reveal the desktop with all windows minimized) 👮♀️ Stop iTunes (Stop iTunes from automatically opening) 👀 Toggle file extensions in Finder (By default, certain file extensions are hidden) 👮 Stop Photos (Stop Photos from automatically opening) 🤠 Show full path in Finder (Show full path in Finder title bar) 🎃 Hide desktop icons (Hide all desktop icons visibility) 🌃 Launch screensaver (Launch your default screensaver) 🏖 Clear clipboard (Clear all items in clipboard) ☀️ Keep macOS awake (Prevent macOS from going to sleep mode) 🌙 Do not disturb (Turn on 'do not disturb' mode when external screens are connected, this is to avoid unwanted notifications under presentation) ⌨️ Lock keyboard (Disable built-in keyboard for cleaning. Screen and touchpad function as normal. For machines with HID driver keyboard, this can lock keyboard but can't unlock) ⚓️ Hide dock (Show instruction to hide dock by using keyboard shortcut) 🏄♀️ Clean keyboard (Easy cleaning mode that you can clean your keyboard) ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️ There is a strange problem that occurs only when distributing via Gumroad. If you get warning about "damaged and can’t be opened" when opening Almighty, you can disable GateKeeper by following https://www.iotgadgets.com/2018/.... A quick fix is to run `sudo spctl --master-disable` ⚠️⚠️⚠️ I continue working on new features, if you have any suggestions, please contact me https://twitter.com/onmyway133
Upvote (1)Share·
Vivek Sancheti@evivz · Co-Founder CryptoGround.Com
@onmyway133 May be you can also add something to find all large files in system so memory can be cleaned.
Upvote Share·
Khoa PhamMaker@onmyway133 · Ohayou
@evivz Him, good idea, I will try to do that
Upvote Share·
Rahul Vyas@rahul_vyas1 · Full stack dev | UX | Blockchain | Agile
Love the UI and the idea. I will give it a try!
Upvote (1)Share·
Ivan Lé Hjelmeland@ivanito · developer
THIS IS AWESOME :D
Upvote (1)Share·
Ahmed@geek_1001 · iOS/macOS Engineer. Founder of Flawless
Great application, @onmyway133 congratulations with the launch! 💪
Upvote (1)Share·
Khoa PhamMaker@onmyway133 · Ohayou
@geek_1001 thanks Ahmed, first time for me getting Product of the day. Hope you like this app
Upvote Share·