Hey Product Hunt 👊 I'm Sam, founder of Almanac. I'm super excited to share something we've been working on. What is it? Almanac is the world's first predictive platform that crunches billions of data points every day to help see into the future. By leveraging AI to process a multitude of data sets (including geospatial, weather, news, and demographic), Almanac creates a powerful view into how the world behaves. 🌍 Why should you care? From retail to marketing to real-estate, many businesses can be proactive with access to a prediction of what their customers are doing. Alongside predictive trends, Almanac provides comprehensive insights into historical trends, movement, and behavior. Features include: - Predictive behavior on a national, regional, category, or brand level 📈 - Custom comparisons between any of the above 🔮 - Visitor profile 👽 - Consumer analysis 🛍 - Visits forecast 📍 - Daily heatmap 🔥 - Exportable and actionable 💻 - 3 years historical and 2-month forward-looking views ⌛ Our story Since personally opening a coffee shop, it was clear that for brick and mortar, predicting trade, trends, and consumer behavior would help save money, improve marketing, and get more customers. We're making Almanac free through Jan 2021 to help product hunt users smash the holiday season.
