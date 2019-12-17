  1. Home
ALMA Charity Gift Cards

Win the holidays. You choose the $, they choose the charity.

Who wants more "stuff" for the holidays? This year, give a gift that matters with the ALMA Charity Gift Card. You choose the amount, they pick which nonprofit gets the donation.
🎁 Give an ALMA Gift Card 🎁 Share the gift of philanthropy with an ALMA gift card. Friends and family can pick their favorite nonprofit to support. Choose from 1M+ rated charities on ALMA. Purchase & personalize an ALMA gift card, send digitally or print it out, then the recipient can donate to a charity of their choice. You will receive a tax deductible receipt for your purchase. 💁🏻 How It Works 💁🏻 1️⃣. Choose the amount to put on the card. 2️⃣. Design & personalized your card. Print, email or share. 3️⃣. Your friend redeems the gift & allocates the donation to their favorite charity!
