allyouneedislove

Alex Heikel
Maker
Why? There is a fusion between the off-line world and the on-line world in some products most of us use, and some of them are good the first time just like Uber. A lot of things on the internet are broken. Social media is one of them, not only because of the business model they choose but because big tech companies won’t tell us everything. So we saw this new ecosystem. So necessary at some points, even though unexplored. From the idea and the decision to make it: one day. To the design: two days. To the whole structure and functionality: three more days. To the AppStore: less than 30 days. Now it was supposed to be four weeks of testing that way we can start spreading the word. 1st weekend a bar, did an update, 2nd, and 3rd weekend two parties. People loved it, people used it, It was pretty cool cause it worked. So the noise began. Flights and really really crazy things made us spend more time than we want, and the deadline, that was only 2 months away from the most important project in our lives, it was gonna start to become more. Then, the Coronavirus came. So this is proximity based total privacy and social platform. People are gonna be alone, in their buildings and homes so we think this could be useful. Nobody knows how or when this will end but it could help someone while they are isolated talking people near them. Besides the potential help, it will always be a totally free platform and we will be developing new features by request if requested. That way we can focus on what we want and leave this a hobby and as an open platform in case it could be helpful for someone. This is the code to get access: HUNT2020 It will last 24hs. After that, each user will have 10 unique invitations codes so we can control the growth and not spend too much money. If you wanna try it, do it with people around so you can feel the magic and feel a unique experience between the online world and the offline world. Thanks.
