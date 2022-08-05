Products
Ranked #7 for today
ALLO
The virtual space where people love to work
Free Options
Allo is the total solution for staying collaborative, engaged, and aligned as a distributed team. With dashboards, goal setting, project management, and digital whiteboards, Allo helps make remote work more effortless, more visual, and more fun.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Remote Work
by
ALLO
About this launch
ALLO
Meet Your First Remote Workspace
ALLO by
ALLO
was hunted by
Ray Hong
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Ray Hong
,
Edward Park
,
Yoona
,
Jake
,
Stella Huang
and
Jon Xavier
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
ALLO
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 17 users. It first launched on March 29th, 2021.
