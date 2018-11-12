Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Allister

Allister

A beautiful and easy way to organise your to-do.

get it

Allister is the easiest way to organize your to-do, work, grocery, movies and household lists. Whether you’re planning a holiday or managing multiple work projects, Allister is here to help you complete all your personal and professional to-dos.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Valerio Lo Giudice
Valerio Lo Giudice
Makers
Valerio Lo Giudice
Valerio Lo Giudice
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Calin Popescu
Calin Popescu@calin_popescu
Super simple and cool. I like i
Upvote (1)·
Valerio Lo Giudice
Valerio Lo GiudiceMaker@valeriolg · Computer engineer.
Hello Hunters! Please check Allister, it's free to download on the iOS App Store, any feedback and advice is well accepted, thank you!
Upvote ·