  1. Home
  2.  → All Windows Appear

All Windows Appear

Click one window, see all other related windows

If “All Windows Appear” is running and activated, focusing a window on macOS will bring all related windows of the app to the front too—so you get a perfect overview of what’s going on.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Martin Lexow
Martin Lexow
Maker
Created the app during the weekend and especially had some fun with the preference animations. It’s available now for free on the Mac App Store.
UpvoteShare