All Windows Appear
All Windows Appear
Click one window, see all other related windows
If “All Windows Appear” is running and activated, focusing a window on macOS will bring all related windows of the app to the front too—so you get a perfect overview of what’s going on.
35 minutes ago
Martin Lexow
Created the app during the weekend and especially had some fun with the preference animations. It’s available now for free on the Mac App Store.
