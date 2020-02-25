All or Nothing

Discussion
Hey ProductHunt 👋 Super excited to be hunted. AllOrNothing is a way to donate to causes you care about. By adding an element of friendly competition, we hope to get more people to donate and raise awareness to organizations doing great work. A few of our ongoing tournaments right now: "Kanye vs Drake": Support organizations working to clothe people in need. "SF vs NYC": Donates to organizations helping the homeless "Bernie vs Pete": Helps the democratic candidate's presidential campaign. Put your money where your mouth is and support a great cause.
@davefontenot Funny enough, we're working on this feature right now and will probably have it live in an hour or two 😂
Hey ProductHunt 👋 My friends and I built this project in a couple of days. We wanted to build a way to engage more people to support the causes they care about. Our first featured donation tournament is in collaboration with ShoesThatFit to provide kids in need with shoes via our “Kanye vs Drake” competition: https://allornothing.app/kanye-v... #ForTheKids #WinnerTakesAll
