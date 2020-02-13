  1. Home
All-new Goodnight Journal

Online journal meets community

#1 Product of the Day
Write private journals securely and anonymously or public journals to share and get connected with other journal writers.
Use a coupon code gnjOnph to get 20% OFF(valid till Feb 29, 2020) on the first year annual membership!
Varun Nair
Varun Nair
I have question @ohsik, What kinda of users would probably want to use this community and what are the advantages of using Goodnight Journal?
