All-new Goodnight Journal
All-new Goodnight Journal
Online journal meets community
Android
iPhone
+ 3
#1 Product of the Day
Today
Write private journals securely and anonymously or public journals to share and get connected with other journal writers.
-
Use a coupon code gnjOnph to get 20% OFF(valid till Feb 29, 2020) on the first year annual membership!
1 Review
5.0/5
Dosung Hwang
Easy to use!
13 minutes ago
Varun Nair
I have question
@ohsik
, What kinda of users would probably want to use this community and what are the advantages of using Goodnight Journal?
8 minutes ago
