All Hospital Prices

Find prices from US hospitals at one place

Search engine for consumers to research officially published US hospitals prices in one places. May search by keyword, sort, filter results. 5M+ prices in the database and growing

US hospitals are now required by law to post prices online. Good luck finding them. Thanks to new US law, we now know the standard price for a cotton ball at the New York Presbyterian Hospital is $1.15. The list price for a skull X-ray at Orlando Health is $695 and NYU Langone's average charge for a heart transplant is $1,698,831.13.
Quartz

Eugene MironicMaker@emironic · Programmer and entrepreneur
Hi, We need more transparency in healthcare! This project is trying to bring transparency by providing a way to view and search price lists from hospitals at one place.
