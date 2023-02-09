Products
Home
→
Product
→
All For Web
All For Web
Web accessibility is a human right- all for web, web for all
An educational hub for web designers & developers to learn about web accessibility and how to implement it into their websites & everyday workflow. All for web breaks down the WCAG guidelines into consumable cards, making it easy to understand.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Web Design
,
Inclusivity
by
All For Web
About this launch
All For Web
Web Accessibility is a human right | All For Web Web For All
All For Web by
All For Web
was hunted by
Carrera Caldwell
in
User Experience
,
Web Design
,
Inclusivity
. Made by
Carrera Caldwell
and
René Sauvé
. Featured on February 27th, 2023.
All For Web
is not rated yet. This is All For Web's first launch.
