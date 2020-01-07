All Design Conferences
Hey, friends! This is a simple list of design conferences for 2020. Right now the list is super lightweight. Looking to add filter by country next, more categories, and maybe a search thingy. If you know of an event or meetup we might have missed, please add it in the Submit form or just send me a DM on https://twitter.com/pablostanley This was inspired by the work of @lisadziuba with their amazing lists. You can clone this site in Webflow so you can build your own list of things with filters: https://webflow.com/website/Desi... I hope you find this valuable :)
