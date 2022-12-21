Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Alive
Alive

Alive

Live a life that you will remember

Free
Alive encourages people to live meaningful/Intentional life by identifying and tracking their wishes, lifegoals and passions and sharing their bucket list with friends, discovering interesting people and connecting with them.
Launched in Android, Social Network, Lifestyle by
Alive
Trevor.io
Trevor.io
Ad
Get answers from your database, even if you don't know SQL
About this launch
Alive
AliveLive a life that you will remember
0
reviews
6
followers
Alive by
Alive
was hunted by
Swati Khetan
in Android, Social Network, Lifestyle. Made by
Swati Khetan
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
Alive
is not rated yet. This is Alive's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#118