Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Alive
Alive
Live a life that you will remember
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Alive encourages people to live meaningful/Intentional life by identifying and tracking their wishes, lifegoals and passions and sharing their bucket list with friends, discovering interesting people and connecting with them.
Launched in
Android
,
Social Network
,
Lifestyle
by
Alive
Trevor.io
Ad
Get answers from your database, even if you don't know SQL
About this launch
Alive
Live a life that you will remember
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Alive by
Alive
was hunted by
Swati Khetan
in
Android
,
Social Network
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Swati Khetan
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
Alive
is not rated yet. This is Alive's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#118
Report