Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Sam Lillicrap
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 Today, after working on Alignr for the past few months we’re launching it. 🚀 Millions of people’s health are badly affected from sitting at a computer for too long, with terrible posture. 🧘♀️ Science proves that correcting your posture and adopting more powerful poses can increase productivity, boost mood, and of course improve appearance! 😁 Alignr uses computer vision technology to first assess your perfect posture, then notify you whilst you work if your posture falters. 100% secure and the feed is processed offline, locally on your computer. You can customise the sensitivity, and see neck and back posture scores over time and in real-time during your session! 🔥 We are here to help you quantify and improve your posture. Take the 7 day challenge and let us know your thoughts! We'll give a lifetime subscription to the most helpful feedback-ers! Peace, Sam
UpvoteShare
Think it would crash from the notifications it'd have to send me. Oh well only one way to find out
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@ivan_karaman1 Hahah! Here's hoping it fixes things for you 😉
UpvoteShare