Alignr

Improve your posture using just your webcam and no wearables

Boost your mood, increase your health, confidence and appearance with no annoying wearables. Quantify your improvement over time, backed by science.
Sam Lillicrap
Hey everyone 👋 Today, after working on Alignr for the past few months we’re launching it. 🚀 Millions of people’s health are badly affected from sitting at a computer for too long, with terrible posture. 🧘‍♀️ Science proves that correcting your posture and adopting more powerful poses can increase productivity, boost mood, and of course improve appearance! 😁 Alignr uses computer vision technology to first assess your perfect posture, then notify you whilst you work if your posture falters. 100% secure and the feed is processed offline, locally on your computer. You can customise the sensitivity, and see neck and back posture scores over time and in real-time during your session! 🔥 We are here to help you quantify and improve your posture. Take the 7 day challenge and let us know your thoughts! We'll give a lifetime subscription to the most helpful feedback-ers! Peace, Sam
Ivan Karaman
Think it would crash from the notifications it'd have to send me. Oh well only one way to find out
Sam Lillicrap
@ivan_karaman1 Hahah! Here's hoping it fixes things for you 😉
