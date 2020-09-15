discussion
Hendrik Roosna
🎈
Very good tool for managing and translating content.
Hi everyone, thanks @chrismessina for hunting us! Please meet Aligner - an online tool that brings together machine translation, simultaneous editing, and collaboration in one place. At my previous job, I had to translate and keep content in 5 different languages always aligned. At one point it required most of my work time. Dozens of folders on Google Docs and emails with translators. Today, we launched Aligner for teams who create multilingual marketing content such as blogs, tutorials, email templates, etc. Features available in Aligner (free for next 30 days): - Use instant machine translation, powered by Google V3 - Invite people and assign roles - Edit all together to make it sound native - Apply styles, add images and gifs in all languages with one click - Publish to the subdomain (share or add to your web) The cherry on top is the ease of updating already published content. It brought a smile on the first user's face. As well as publishing directly to your web, never touching the code. We are super eager to hear your feedback :)
