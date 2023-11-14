Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Align API
Align API

Align API

Plug-and-Play Guardrails for your AI application

Free Options
Embed
The Align API offers plug-and-play guardrails for your AI application. It proactively identifies NSFW prompts before it gets sent for inference. This saves unnecessary cost, protects your brand and prevents you from getting banned by OpenAI, Apple or Google.
Launched in
API
Software Engineering
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Align API
Blaze.ai
Blaze.ai
Use AI to get your Black Friday marketing ready in one day

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our product launch - we'd love to know what use cases you have for AlignAPI. Please fill up the Airtable form https://airtable.com/app43HjnLkotdCvRb/shr807V1TvdJgPRAy and we'll expedite your request!"

Align API
The makers of Align API
About this launch
Align API
Align API Plug-and-Play Guardrails for your AI application
Align API by
Align API
was hunted by
Baiwu Z
in API, Software Engineering, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Baiwu Z
and
Manav Shah
. Featured on November 21st, 2023.
Align API
is not rated yet. This is Align API's first launch.
