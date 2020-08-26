Alien Puppies

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
10 Reviews
Techie Shiba
Maker
Hey everyone! 🐾 🐶 We've decided to launch on Product Hunt to celebrate International Dog Day! 🐶 🌌 Origins I'm Piotr Hoang (YC S19) and together with my wife Kim Anh, we have created a card game about our 2 favourite things - Tech and Puppies! We have been playtesting it for months and will be releasing it soon! 🎁 SPECIAL OFFER 👉 use HUNT code at checkout to claim free 3 Big Digital Posters with Techie Shiba, DogEx Whippet & Rockstar Puppy (U.P. $4.99). However, if for some weird reason you prefer to pay for these, all profits will be donated to Southeastern Guide Dogs 😊🐶🐕 👉 Link to claim this exclusive PH offer: https://bit.ly/2DB14rT For all techies and puppy lovers - you can read more about the game here: https://www.alienpuppies.com Feel free to ask us any questions and we’ll be glad to answer them! PS. PH - we love kittens too 🐱 Cheers! Piotr Hoang (YC S19)
Upvote (7)Share
The puppies look cute & cool!
Upvote (6)Share
I love the futuristic designs. Where did you get the inspiration from?
Upvote (4)Share