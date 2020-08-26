Alien Puppies is a Strategic Card Game Adventure with Cyberpunk Puppies. To win the game, you need to collect 3 Alien Puppies in your backyard and avoid Barkmageddon 🐶🐶🚀🚀

The game is:

🐾 Fun to Play

🖼 Features Futuristic Artwork

👶 Kid-friendly (Ages 7+)