✨ aliceandbob.io is an open source PGP tool which helps you to generate PGP key pairs, encrypt and decrypt messages.
🎉 It is free, light, client-side and easy-to-use!
🙏 The project is based on OpenPGP.js, a JavaScript implementation of the OpenPGP protocol.
Hey everyone 👋 aliceandbob.io is a web app based on OpenPGP.js which helps you to: 🗝️ generate PGP key pairs, 🔒 encrypt messages with a public PGP key and 🔓 decrypt messages with your private key. Public keys are currently generated with the following params: 📧 your email and 🤐 your passphrase. You can also: 📥 download your generated keys in .txt format and 📎 copy them. No need to install anything, the tool is web-based and fully client-side. ✌️ The web app is regularly updated. Soon, the possibility to choose your encryption will be added, as well as the possibility to upload your public keys to HKP servers. aliceandbob.io is an open source project, so feel free to take a look at the Github repository! 🍰 I hope you will like it and do not hesitate to let me know if you have any feedback or questions! 😊 Thank you all!
