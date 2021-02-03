  1. Home
  2.  → Alice Versions

Alice Versions

Go back to your best version with one click.

Productivity
Tech
Go back in time to your best version with Alice. A Free software that automatically backs up all your Office files so you can compare and restore the best version, with One click.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Eli Elfassy
Hunter
🎈
Eli Elfassy
Nimrod Perelman is the programmer of this wonderfull program! Remember the name Alice Versions.
Share